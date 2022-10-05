Joe Biden Caught on Hot Mic: ‘No One F*cks with a Biden’

President Joe Biden on Wednesday was caught on a hot mic while visiting Fort Myers Beach, Florida, telling a local mayor that “no one fucks with a Biden.”

“Keep the faith,” Biden said as he approached Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy after speaking to reporters. “And by the way, you’re raised the same way I was. No one fucks with a Biden.”

“Yeah, you’re goddamn right,” the mayor chuckled.

“You can’t argue with your brothers outside the house,” Biden continued, unaware that his comments were being caught on camera.

The president spoke to the mayor during his visit to Fort Myers, Florida to view the storm damage from Hurricane Ian.