Former President Donald Trump will hold a “Save America” rally in Mesa, Arizona on Sunday, October 9.

Trump will be speaking in support of Blake Masters, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, and Abe Hamadeh, the Republican nominee for state attorney general.

Trump endorsed Masters in June, highlighting Masters’ background running “a multibillion-dollar firm that invests in new technology and many other emerging companies” and as a best-selling author, calling the candidate “a great modern-day thinker.”

Additionally, he praised Masters’ acumen on economic policy, border issues, and in particular, election integrity, noting that Arizona was a center of contention in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

45: @bgmasters is one of the most successful businessmen and investors in the Country… It is my great honor to give Blake Masters my Complete and Total Endorsement! pic.twitter.com/0BGhtl8EOg — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) June 2, 2022

Trump endorsed Lake in September 2021, touting her strength on such issues as “crime,” “border,” “Second Amendment,” “military,” and “vets.”

“It’s an honor having his support & it is a privilege to lead his #AmericaFirst Movement in Arizona,” Lake said in a July 21 tweet.

Trump endorsed Abe Hamadeh in June, describing him as “tough” and “smart” and promising that as attorney general, Hamadeh would “restore LAW and ORDER to Arizona.”

An HONOR to receive a call and endorsement from the greatest President. Thank you President Trump! pic.twitter.com/UDPfNCuSxW — Abe Hamadeh for Arizona AG (@AbrahamHamadeh) June 16, 2022

In the leadup to another Arizona rally in July, Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle and Ashley Oliver argued that the state’s gubernatorial primary served as a microcosm of the greater divide within the Republican Party between Trump’s faction and “elements of the old donor class.”

Bolstered by Trump’s support, Lake, Masters, and Hamadeh won their primaries handily before heading into the general election, which is now just four weeks away.

You can follow Michael Foster on Twitter at @realmfoster.