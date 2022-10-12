President Joe Biden once again pledged more gun control, including an “assault weapons” ban, during an interview Tuesday with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

The Blaze posted a segment of the exchange in which Biden talked about being in a situation “where we finally have action on guns.”

He added, “And by the way, I’m going to get an “assault weapons” ban. Before this is over I’m going to get that again, not a joke.”

Biden has been renewing his pledge to “assault weapons” with regularity over the past weeks and months.

For example, Breitbart News reported Biden’s October 5, 2022, tweet, which said, “I signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law, the first major gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years. I’m not going to stop until I again get an assault weapons ban passed.”

On September 19, 2022, Biden criticized “assault weapons” then went even further and referred to the sale of semiautomatic firearms as “bizarre.”

Biden ridiculed lawful gun owners on Friday evening during a fundraiser with Democrat elites in California. https://t.co/z6U9Vd11vY — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 12, 2022

And on August 26, 2022, Breitbart News noted that Biden renewed his pledge to ban “assault weapons” if Democrats manage to hang onto Congress after the November midterm elections.

