Charlie Crist’s Running Mate Brings Biden Cutout to Campaign Stops

Rep. Charlie Crist’s (D-FL) running mate, Karla Hernández-Mats, reportedly brings a cardboard cutout of President Biden to campaign stops, as the Democrat gubernatorial hopeful continues to appeal to the president, whom he praised for demonizing MAGA Republicans.

“Charlie Crist’s running mate @KarlaforFlorida brings a cardboard cutout of Joe Biden to campaign stops. @CharlieCrist has begged Biden to come to Florida and campaign with him, despite the fact that Biden’s approval rating is underwater by double digits in Florida,” the DeSantis War Room said alongside a photo showing Hernández-Mats next to the Biden cutout:

The Crist campaign has done nothing to distance itself from Biden. Rather, Crist has capitalized on his love for the president and the commander-in-chief’s controversies. Perhaps most significantly, Crist heaped praise on Biden, saying he is “so damn proud” of him for the infamous dark and divisive speech in which Biden demonized MAGA Republicans.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said at the time, adding that there is “no question that the Republican party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country.”

“God love him. God love him, and I do,” Crist said following Biden’s speech. “And he’s told it straight. Democracy is at stake. … Our freedoms are at stake. And the president laid it out, and he couldn’t hold back, and I’m so damn proud of him for it.”

“We have to have that kind of courage and just tell it like it is. I’m gonna be a happy guy. You know, I’m a nice fella. But don’t ever confuse my kindness with weakness. We’re gonna take it to them,” the Democrat added:

The Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) has also pointed out that Crist would impose Biden’s policies in the Sunshine State:

DeSantis has also warned that “freedom is on the line” this November.

“Freedom is on the line this November — and our bold agenda for parental rights in education, safe communities, a vibrant economy, and a protected environment is vital to keeping the state of Florida free,” he said, calling on Floridians to “put on the full armor of God as we will fight tooth and nail to protect Florida from the destructive agenda of Joe Biden and his number one ally in Florida, Charlie Crist.”