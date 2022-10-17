Democrat-Run Illinois Recommending Vaccinated Individuals Wear Masks

Illinois, under the leadership of Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker, is recommending vaccinated individuals wear face coverings.

The Illinois COVID-19 Executive order was updated October 14, asking vaccinated individuals to wear a mask. It essentially amends a previous executive order, which originally urged those who were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated to wear a face covering. The new version encourages “all individuals,” regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask.

The previous executive order stated: “Any individual who is not fully vaccinated and who is over age two and able to medically tolerate a face covering (a mask or cloth face covering) should cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when in a public place and unable to maintain a six-foot social distance.”

It now reads:

All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.

Notably, the definition of “fully vaccinated” remains unclear and confusing for many, as federal health officials continue to recommend American to get booster shots, meaning s0me are quadruple jabbed.

Nevertheless, this recommendation is expected to last until November 12, 2022.

In February, the Democrat governor lifted the mask mandate, nearly two years after the start of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. However, his administration made it clear at the time it would continue to recommend the widespread use of masks.

The revised recommendation is ironic, as the establishment media and federal health officials originally pitched the vaccine as a way to return to a state of pre-pandemic normalcy, attempting to coerce individuals to get the jab with idea of freeing their face of masks. Despite the original branding and misinformation spread President Biden himself, the vaccines do not stop the transmission of the virus, nor does it prevent the vaccinated individual from contracting the virus — something the quadruple vaccinated president knows all too well.

What is more, federal health officials seemed to be aware that cloth and surgical masks would not stop the transmission of the virus. Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted it February 2020, telling former U.S. Health and Human Services secretary Sylvia Burwell in an email the “typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through the material.”

Yet, he and others went on to encourage mass masking, even bullying those who refused to comply, despite studies showing that cloth and surgical masks were not effective at blocking exhaled aerosols.

That aside, it remains unclear why Illinois is continuing to recommend masks, even for the vaccinated, given that Biden last month declared the pandemic “over.”