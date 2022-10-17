Evan McMullin Supports Amnesty for Illegal Aliens

Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin said during a debate on Monday that he supports amnesty for illegal aliens.

McMullin said he would support citizenship for illegal aliens benefitting from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. However, he cautioned that “we also need to secure our border.”

McMullin has reportedly supported amnesty since his failed 2016 presidential election, in which he primarily ran to spoil Utah in favor of then-Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton.

He even disparaged Republicans for not including a DACA “fix,” or amnesty, in a bill debated in January 2018.

He wrote, “There’s no good reason to not include a DACA fix in this bill. Bigotry within elements of the GOP used to ‘just’ mean that party leaders couldn’t advance immigration and criminal justice reform. Emboldened by Trump, it now means that they can’t keep the government running.”

