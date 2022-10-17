Poll: Republican Scott Jensen Trails Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz by 5 Points

Republican challenger Scott Jensen trails Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) by just five points, according to the latest MinnPost poll.

The MinnPost poll found that 47 percent of Minnesota voters support Walz, while Jensen followed close behind with 42 percent. The other four third-party candidates each earned one percent support.

Five percent of Minnesota voters remain undecided, while one percent said they would not vote.

Jensen’s 42 percent puts him two points higher than the previous MinnPost poll conducted in June. The survey also found that Jensen’s name recognition is significantly up, with only nine percent of respondents saying they are unfamiliar with the Republican candidate, compared to 44 percent in June.

MinnPost’s poll found that a majority of voters, 51 percent, have an unfavorable view of President Joe Biden. Further, 72 percent of respondents believe the United States is on the “wrong track,” a sign that could not bode well for the incumbent.

Looking locally, 54 percent of Minnesota voters think the state is headed on the wrong track. Additionally, half of the poll’s respondents disapprove of Walz’s job performance.

Jensen will likely do better than Walz with undecided voters, as 67 percent disapprove of Walz’s job performance.

MinnPost surveyed 1,585 Minnesota voters between October 10 and October 14. The survey’s margin of error is ±2.6 percent.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.