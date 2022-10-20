Corruption in the Democrat Party has become a major theme in the 2022 midterm election cycle.
While the Democrat Party in the 2020 political cycle campaigned on restoring the status quo and protecting “marginalized communities,” its grip on power over the last two years has generated at least 15 instances of corruption and scandal.
Democrat leaders, such as President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), along with many congressional Democrats, have used their positions of power to produce self-serving outcomes on the backs of American citizens.
The corruption varies from trading individual stocks with inside information, working with CCP-linked companies, pressuring foreign nations for special treatment before an election, taking special interest-funded vacations, trying to evict tenants for $28.55 overdue rent, discounted office space, and undermining probes into the Biden family business.
1.) “Defense Contractor With Pentagon Contracts Rents Plane to Democrat Mark Kelly” by Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson:
One of three contracts awarded to Newton Consulting & Engineering, Inc. (NCE) came last year after Kelly had been conducting business with the company and was serving on the Senate Armed Services Committee. In fact, Kelly voted for the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which gave the DOD funding it ultimately drew from for the contract. Of note, the DOD selects companies to award contracts to after receiving annual funding, not the U.S. Senate.
Since April 2021, the Mark Kelly for Senate committee has shelled out more than $80,000 to the Tuscon-based company for “Officially Connected” travel. Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and the author of numerous best-sellers including Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, spoke to Kelly’s ties in a statement to Breitbart News.
2.) “Gonzalez Confirms Closure of Bank of China Account After Breitbart News Report” by Breitbart News’s Jacob Bliss:
Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez’s office confirmed the closure of an account with the Bank of China, a state-owned bank run by the Chinese Communist Party, following questions from a Breitbart News report last year.
Financial disclosure statements filed with the clerk of the House of Representatives showed that Gonzalez closed the accounts sometime after Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle uncovered bank statements revealing the account.
Typically, the statements are due annually on May 15. However, Gonzalez filed a 90-day extension in March, allowing him to file until August 13 — which he filed and was accepted by the clerk on August 12, according to documents reviewed by Breitbart News.
Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt’s campaign published an ad Tuesday questioning why Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) is “undermining” the investigation into “Biden family corruption.”
The ad is notable because President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign paid a private security firm owned by Cortez Masto’s husband, Paul Masto, who was friends with Hunter and asked for work from the Biden family while Joe Biden was vice president, Breitbart News first reported.
Emails on Hunter’s laptop from 2010 reveal he and Paul Masto have been friends and even discussed Masto’s security company. In Paul Masto’s email to Hunter, he called Hunter his “buddy” and asked if Hunter knew anyone who needed his security services.
4.) “‘We’re a Free Market’: Nancy Pelosi Rejects Ban on Lawmakers, Spouses Trading Individual Stocks” by Breitbart News’s Paul Bois:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said members of Congress and their spouses should not be barred from trading individual stocks as part of the STOCK Act, citing a “free market economy.”
During a press briefing on Wednesday — in response to a report from Insider showing that 49 members of Congress (Democrats and Republicans) have failed to disclose their transactions in accordance with Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act of 2012 — Pelosi was asked if members of Congress and their spouses should be banned from trading individual stocks, thereby preventing insider trading,
“We’re a free-market economy,” Pelosi explained. “They should be able to participate in that.”
5.) “Democrat Matt Cartwright Has Potential Conflict of Interest with General Electric, Ethics Watchdog Says” by Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson and Jacob Bliss:
An ethics watchdog group says Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA) is involved in a potential conflict of interest after visiting General Electric’s (GE) Research facility in upstate New York last month and holds up to $15,000 in GE stock, according to financial disclosures.
Cartwright and Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY) went to GE Research in Niskayuna, New York, on August 17, where they toured the facility, the Schenectady-based Daily Gazette’s reported.
The reporter noted that the two congressmen left the research facility impressed by the “work being done in areas such as hybrid-electric aircraft propulsion and hydrogen-fueled engines,” bringing Cartwright to say, “There’s going to be a revolution in the way people get around in the air over the next 10 or 15 years and you’re going to see that revolution right here in Schenectady,” referring to the GE Research facility.
6.) “Senator Mark Kelly Has Concerning Business Ties to China” by Breitbart News’s Spencer Lindquist:
Kelly was the cofounder of a company called World View Enterprises, that garnered investments from a company that is closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party.
World View Enterprises received investments in 2014 and again in 2016 from Tencent Holdings, a Chinese company that owns the communication platform WeChat. The communication platform, which has over a billion users, is suspected of surveilling the activity of its users.
WeChat also censored information related to the coronavirus during the height of the pandemic, and Tencent suspended its stream of National Basketball Association games after the general manager of the Houston Rockets praised protests in favor of democracy in Hong Kong.
President Joe Biden has been accused of doing what President Donald Trump was impeached for allegedly doing: putting his own political interest ahead of the national interest by calling on the Saudis to hold off on cuts to oil production until after the midterms.
As Breitbart News reported on Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry issued an angry statement replying to Biden’s claim earlier this week that the kingdom sided with Russia by backing an OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
The Saudi statement appeared to led weight to a claim, reported earlier in the week, that the Biden Administration pleaded with the Saudis not to change their minds, but to hold off on the production cuts for another month — i.e. until after the midterm elections. In other words: Biden asked the Saudi Arabian regime to proceed with oil production cuts, which would raise prices and damage the U.S. economy, in a way that would minimize the political damage to his own party, which is facing a tough midterm election fight. Notably, Biden has not tried to expand U.S. oil production.
8.) “Unhappy Ending: Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind Announces Retirement” by Breitbart News’s Jacob Bliss:
Scandal-ridden Wisconsin Democrat Rep. Ron Kind announced his retirement on Tuesday after staying silent for months on a seedy massage parlor that advertises on illicit sites and from which he accepted tens of thousands of dollars in rent.
Kind will not run for a 13th term in Congress, according to Politico Playbook. Breitbart News has extensively reported on the seedy massage parlor Kind kept as a tenant known as “Asian Sunny Massage,” previously named “Impression Spa.”
His financial disclosure forms from 2018 and 2019 showed that he made up to $50,000 in rent income each year. The parlor has been caught advertising on various illicit websites that police have known to be sites for soliciting sex, like RubMaps, AssortList, and BodyRubsMap. Notably, RubsMaps has been described as the Yelp for these types of businesses. Additionally, the building that houses the seedy parlor and the massage parlor tenants themselves have been linked to sex trafficking and prostitution in the past. Breitbart News uncovered newspaper reports from the 1970s and 1980s that showed the building was known by law enforcement as the “house of prostitution.”
14.) “Leak: Hunter Biden Attained $40M Real Estate Deal with Russian Billionaire While Joe Biden Was VP” by Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebo:
Hunter Biden reached a $40 million real estate deal in 2012 with Russian billionaire and wife of the former mayor of Moscow, Yelena Baturina, while President Joe Biden was vice president.
The massive deal is connected to a previously reported $3.5 million fee Baturina paid Hunter’s real estate entity to access the American business market, the Daily Mail reported Monday from documents obtained by an anti-corruption group, the Kazakhstani Initiative on Asset Recovery.
The $40 million real estate deal was structured as a part of a pooled real estate fund to be allocated into long-term investments Hunter identified as profitable in the United States. Such investment vehicles are common among sophisticated investors and experienced fund managers. Due to the complexity of a fund’s transactions, the entity is often subject to stringent disclosures with government oversight agencies.
Honorable Mention.) “BLM Co-Founder Admits She Used Group’s $6 Million Property to Host Personal Parties” by Breitbart News’s Hannah Bleau:
Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder Patrisse Cullors admitted this week that she used the group’s $6 million property to host personal parties, igniting further suspicions of BLM leaders misusing funds for personal gain.
Cullors made the admission in an interview with the AP, in which she denied overt wrongdoing when it came to the mountain of funds the group received after the George Floyd protests in 2020. While she admitted that the group was ill-prepared to handle the wave of funds, leaders ultimately purchased a $6 million compound in Los Angles, which has continued to spark criticism:
Recent disclosures that the foundation had paid $6 million for a Los Angeles compound in 2020 unleashed a torrent of criticism and social media chatter. The property in Studio City — including a home with six bedrooms and bathrooms, a swimming pool, a soundstage, and office space — is meant to be both a meeting venue and a campus for Black artists.
