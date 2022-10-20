Corruption in the Democrat Party has become a major theme in the 2022 midterm election cycle.

While the Democrat Party in the 2020 political cycle campaigned on restoring the status quo and protecting “marginalized communities,” its grip on power over the last two years has generated at least 15 instances of corruption and scandal.

Democrat leaders, such as President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), along with many congressional Democrats, have used their positions of power to produce self-serving outcomes on the backs of American citizens.

The corruption varies from trading individual stocks with inside information, working with CCP-linked companies, pressuring foreign nations for special treatment before an election, taking special interest-funded vacations, trying to evict tenants for $28.55 overdue rent, discounted office space, and undermining probes into the Biden family business.

1.) “Defense Contractor With Pentagon Contracts Rents Plane to Democrat Mark Kelly” by Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson:

Sen. Mark Kelly’s (D-AZ) campaign has paid tens of thousands of dollars for plane rentals to an Arizona-based company that has been awarded lucrative contracts from the Department of Defense (DOD), including one contract funded by legislation Kelly voted for.

14.) “Leak: Hunter Biden Attained $40M Real Estate Deal with Russian Billionaire While Joe Biden Was VP” by Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebo:

Hunter Biden reached a $40 million real estate deal in 2012 with Russian billionaire and wife of the former mayor of Moscow, Yelena Baturina, while President Joe Biden was vice president. The massive deal is connected to a previously reported $3.5 million fee Baturina paid Hunter’s real estate entity to access the American business market, the Daily Mail reported Monday from documents obtained by an anti-corruption group, the Kazakhstani Initiative on Asset Recovery. The $40 million real estate deal was structured as a part of a pooled real estate fund to be allocated into long-term investments Hunter identified as profitable in the United States. Such investment vehicles are common among sophisticated investors and experienced fund managers. Due to the complexity of a fund’s transactions, the entity is often subject to stringent disclosures with government oversight agencies.

A letter on Hunter Biden’s infamous abandoned laptop shows the Biden family pursuing a deal with Qatar, undermining the Trump Administration and appearing like an effort at a shadow foreign policy. The letter — retrieved from the “Laptop from Hell” by Congressman Darrell Issa’s (R-CA) office after being in a previously unreadable format — shows James Biden, President Biden’s brother, making an overture to an associate of Qatari Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mohammed Al Thani. They say, “my family could provide a wealth of introductions and business opportunities at the highest levels,” despite unfavorable policies of the “fractured” and “beleaguered” then-Trump administration for Qatar.

Honorable Mention.) “BLM Co-Founder Admits She Used Group’s $6 Million Property to Host Personal Parties” by Breitbart News’s Hannah Bleau: