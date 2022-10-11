Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt’s campaign published an ad Tuesday questioning why Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) is “undermining” the investigation into “Biden family corruption.”

The ad is notable because President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign paid a private security firm owned by Cortez Masto’s husband, Paul Masto, who was friends with Hunter and asked for work from the Biden family while Joe Biden was vice president, Breitbart News first reported.

“Why is Senator Cortez Masto undermining the federal investigation into Biden family corruption?” the 30-second spot asks.

“Simple. She and her husband both got money from the Bidens. She [Catherine Cortez Masto] took Hunter’s foreign money. He [Paul Masto] solicited Hunter for contracts. … covering for Hunter and the ‘big guy.’ It’s time to stop corruption, time to stop Cortez Masto,” the ad concludes. The ad will air on digital platforms for six figures.

Emails on Hunter’s laptop from 2010 reveal he and Paul Masto have been friends and even discussed Masto’s security company. In Paul Masto’s email to Hunter, he called Hunter his “buddy” and asked if Hunter knew anyone who needed his security services. Breitbart News reported:

Cortez Masto’s husband has a noteworthy background. He is a former assistant special agent in the Secret Services office in Las Vegas. From 2007 to 2020, Paul Masto owned the private security company Universal Security Specialists before it was dissolved in 2020 when Joe Biden become president-elect. Breitbart News reported that from 2019 to 2020, Universal Security Specialists received its only income from Biden For President, totaling over $24,000, according to FEC filings. Then in fiscal year 2022, Paul Masto was awarded about $27,000 worth of pandemic rental income, Breitbart News reported. Paul Masto’s receipt of pandemic funds raises questions of whether a United States senator’s family member should be able to cash in while a spouse is designing federal policy.

.@CortezMasto’s husband would solicit work from his “buddy” Hunter Biden to provide security for the Biden campaign. She might be trying to shy away from the Biden family in an election year but make no mistake, her family has a long history with them.https://t.co/JoF7V0yGU1 — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) September 23, 2022

The ad comes after Cortez Masto refused to sign a congressional letter asking Joe Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland to give special counsel powers and protections to the attorney probing into Hunter Biden. Permitting the investigating attorney to have special counsel powers and protections would put further distance between Joe Biden and the investigation into Hunter and the Biden family business dealings.

Garland has refused to say whether a special counsel should be placed over the investigation and has not commented on giving the investigating prosecutor special counsel powers and protections. Garland has promised not to interfere with the probe in which the president’s son is reportedly under a criminal investigation for tax fraud, money laundering, and gun and foreign lobbying violations.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has stated he is worried the probe does not include Hunter’s “Laptop from Hell” because the FBI shut down that investigation. A 2017 email from Hunter’s laptop revealed a business deal between Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski, the Biden family, and high-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party would include ten percent “held by H for the big guy ?” Bobulinski confirmed “the reference to ‘the big guy’ in the much-publicized May 13, 2017, e-mail was, in fact, a reference to Joe Biden.

Joe Biden’s Justice Department has delayed its “final decision” on whether Hunter will be charged for alleged tax- and gun-related violations due to Hunter’s drug abuse. People familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal Hunter’s substance abuse could be a scapegoat the defense could successfully use to defend the president’s son against potential charges.

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.