Jill Biden: ‘I Know that Hunter Is Innocent’

First lady Jill Biden claimed in an interview that her son, Hunter Biden, is innocent of any crime.

“Everybody and their brother has investigated Hunter,” she said in an interview with NBC News. “They keep at it, and at it, and at it. I know that Hunter is innocent.”

Hunter is under federal investigation for tax crimes and lying on a federal form to purchase a gun. He will also face investigations of his foreign business deals if Republicans win majorities in Congress.

But Jill Biden dismissed all of it.

“I love my son, and I will keep looking forward,” she said.

The Biden family continues to defend Hunter, insisting he did nothing wrong.

“I have great confidence in my son,” President Joe Biden said in a recent interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. “I love him and he’s on the straight and narrow, and he has been for a couple years now. And I’m just so proud of him.”

Information about Hunter Biden’s shady foreign business deals continues to leak into the press.

This week, it was reported that Hunter Biden made a $40 million real estate deal in 2012 with Russian billionaire and wife of the former mayor of Moscow, Yelena Baturina, while President Joe Biden was vice president.

