Former President Donald Trump holds a “Save America” rally in Robstown, Texas on Saturday, October 22.

Trump is joined on stage by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Rep. Michael Cloud.

According to Newsweek, Trump’s likely motivation for holding a rally in Robstown is to support two congressional candidates in south Texas — once a Democratic stronghold. Rep. Mayra Flores, who won a special election in June, will be facing Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez in Texas’s Thirty-fourth Congressional District. Meanwhile, in the Fifteenth District — which Gonzalez currently represents — Monica De La Cruz is running against Democrat Michelle Vallejo.

You can follow Michael Foster on Twitter at @realmfoster.