The Islamic Republic’s “supreme leader” said that the United States has been “defeated” by the Iranian nation, and assured a crowd of supporters that their “Death to America!” chant would yet be fulfilled as a “new order” would relegate the United States to isolation.

In a Wednesday address aired on Iran’s Channel 1, the regime’s “Supreme Leader” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed that “our people punched [America] in the face, in the full sense of the word.”

“Our nation defeated them,” he added.

In response, female students in attendance chanted, “Allah Akbar! Khamenei is the leader! Death to those who oppose the Rule of the Jurisprudent!”

“Death to America! Death to England! Death to the hypocrites and infidels! Death to Israel!” they added.

According to Khamenei, a “new order” is coming wherein “America will no longer have any important role.”

“It will be isolated,” he added, to which the crowd chanted, “Death to America!”

Khamenei then replied that the chant would be fulfilled. “Yes, it will happen,” he said. “Death to America will happen.”

He also reassured the crowd that the slogan was not responsible for exacerbating tensions with the United States.

“Some people say, ‘By chanting Death to America, you bring America’s animosity upon yourself.’ I say that this is not true,” Khamenei stated.

“When America began its hostility towards Iran [in the 1953 coup], nobody had been chanting ‘Death to America,’” he added.

Iran, the largest state sponsor of terrorism worldwide, has long viewed the United States as a principal antagonist. Last year, Iranian Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier-General Abolfazl Shekarchi affirmed the United States is the Iranian republic’s top enemy.

The Ayatollah’s comments follow many months of efforts by President Biden to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal.

The theocratic regime claims its nuclear program is for energy purposes, but world leaders, including the six nations that joined the 2015 deal to limit Iran’s nuclear weapons capacity, say enriching uranium may lead to Iran’s ability to quickly create a nuclear weapon.