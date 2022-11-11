America Waits as Arizona Vote Count Continues for the Fourth Day

- Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ): 1,059,557 – 51.7 percent
The nation continues to await election results from Arizona as vote counting continues for the fourth day in the Grand Canyon State.
The results were as follows in the major statewide races as of 1:13 p.m. Eastern, Friday, according to the New York Times:
U.S. Senate Race – 82 percent reporting:
- Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ): 1,059,387 – 51.7 percent
- Republican Blake Masters: 944,350 – 46.1 percent
- Libertarian Marc Victor: 43,542 – 2.1 percent
Governor’s Race – 82 percent reporting:
- Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs: 1,031,816 – 50.7 percent
- Republican Kari Lake: 1,004,837 – 49.3 percent
Attorney General Race – 82 percent reporting:
- Democrat Kris Mayes: 1,008,880 – 50.41 percent
- Republican Abe Hamadeh: 992,338 – 49.59
Secretary of State Race – 82 percent reporting:
- Democrat Adrian Fontes: 1,059,922 – 52.7 percent
- Republican Mark Finchem: 950,521 – 47.3 percent
Below is a percentage breakdown of tabulated votes by county as of 1:13 p.m. Eastern, per the Times:
- Apache: 80 percent
- Cochise: 81 percent
- Coconino: 78 percent
- Gila: >95 percent
- Graham: >95 percent
- Greenlee: >95 percent
- La Paz: 70 percent
- Maricopa: 86 percent
- Mohave: 85 percent
- Navajo: 86 percent
- Pima: 73 percent
- Pinal: 88 percent
- Santa Cruz: >95 percent
- Yavapai: 90 percent
- Yuma: 80 percent
AZ counties confirmed outstanding ballot estimate as of 12PM MST Nov. 11
State: 518,034
Apache 8,500
Cochise 8,662
Coconino 12,231
Gila 269
Graham 118
La Paz 1,972
Maricopa 353,885
Mohave 10,600
Pima 114,203
Pinal 16,281
Yavapai 12,458
Yuma 9,180
ABC 15 data analyst Garrett Archer reported there were still an estimated 407,664 ballots outstanding in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous county, heading into Thursday night. The figure included approximately 290,000 early ballots dropped off on Election Day, and the other outstanding ballots were comprised of early votes received before Election Day.
Results for nearly 79,000 pre-Election Day early votes from Maricopa County were processed Thursday night, as Archer reported. A Maricopa County spokesman confirmed to Breitbart News before the drop that it would “include early ballots received on Monday, Sunday and some of Saturday.”
According to Archer, the breakdown of the batch was as follows:
Maricopa County has tabulated 78,869 ballots received prior to ED.
Batch breakdown
Governor@KariLake 45.2@katiehobbs 54.8
Senate@bgmasters 42.6@CaptMarkKelly 55.7
AZSOS@RealMarkFinchem 42.8@Adrian_Fontes 57.2
AZAG@AbrahamHamadeh 45.6@krismayes 54.4
The 290,000 early votes that were submitted on Election Day, which many believe will break towards the GOP candidates, were not included in Thursday’s tabulation results. The spokesman told Breitbart News that results from these “are likely to start being reported” Friday. Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates told CNN on Thursday that the count will spill into next week.
Maricopa County did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’s comment request on Friday asking what time results can be expected later in the day and precisely how many pre-Election Day early votes are still outstanding. This article will be updated as soon as a spokesperson responds.
Of note, all counties are processing drop-off ballots in the order in which they came in. In other words, early votes received last weekend and Monday are processed for signature verification and sent for tabulation before the early votes received on Election Day.
Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report called the U.S. Senate Race at 12:46 a.m. Eastern and declared Kelly the victor. As of this writing, it appears as though Wasserman is the only one to call the race, and Breitbart News has not declared a winner.
