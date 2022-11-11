America Waits as Arizona Vote Count Continues for the Fourth Day



Update: As of at least 2:26 Eastern Friday, the New York Times has adjusted its statewide reported vote total estimation from 82 percent to 77 percent. Maricopa County was previously listed as having reported 86 percent of its total on the publication’s site, but now it has reverted to 77 percent. Additionally, Apache County’s estimated reported totals were updated from 80 percent to 68 percent. The Times did not change reported vote total estimations for any of the other counties. A minor update in race results has taken place as well:

U.S. Senate Race – 78 percent reporting:

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ): 1,059,557 – 51.7 percent

Republican Blake Masters: 944,580 – 46.1 percent

Libertarian Marc Victor: 43,553 – 2.1 percent

Governor’s Race – 78 percent reporting:

Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs: 1,031,985 – 50.7 percent

Republican Kari Lake: 1,005,075 – 49.3 percent

Attorney General Race – 78 percent reporting:

Democrat Kris Mayes: 1,009,039 – 50.41 percent

Republican Abe Hamadeh: 992,583 – 49.59

Secretary of State Race – 78 percent reporting:

Democrat Adrian Fontes: 1,060,093 – 52.7 percent

Republican Mark Finchem: 950,754 – 47.3 percent

The nation continues to await election results from Arizona as vote counting continues for the fourth day in the Grand Canyon State.

The results were as follows in the major statewide races as of 1:13 p.m. Eastern, Friday, according to the New York Times:

Below is a percentage breakdown of tabulated votes by county as of 1:13 p.m. Eastern, per the Times:

Apache: 80 percent

Cochise: 81 percent

Coconino: 78 percent

Gila: >95 percent

Graham: >95 percent

Greenlee: >95 percent

La Paz: 70 percent

Maricopa: 86 percent

Mohave: 85 percent

Navajo: 86 percent

Pima: 73 percent

Pinal: 88 percent

Santa Cruz: >95 percent

Yavapai: 90 percent

Yuma: 80 percent

AZ counties confirmed outstanding ballot estimate as of 12PM MST Nov. 11 State: 518,034 Apache 8,500

Cochise 8,662

Coconino 12,231

Gila 269

Graham 118

La Paz 1,972

Maricopa 353,885

Mohave 10,600

Pima 114,203

Pinal 16,281

Yavapai 12,458

Yuma 9,180 — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 11, 2022

ABC 15 data analyst Garrett Archer reported there were still an estimated 407,664 ballots outstanding in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous county, heading into Thursday night. The figure included approximately 290,000 early ballots dropped off on Election Day, and the other outstanding ballots were comprised of early votes received before Election Day.

Results for nearly 79,000 pre-Election Day early votes from Maricopa County were processed Thursday night, as Archer reported. A Maricopa County spokesman confirmed to Breitbart News before the drop that it would “include early ballots received on Monday, Sunday and some of Saturday.”

According to Archer, the breakdown of the batch was as follows:

The 290,000 early votes that were submitted on Election Day, which many believe will break towards the GOP candidates, were not included in Thursday’s tabulation results. The spokesman told Breitbart News that results from these “are likely to start being reported” Friday. Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates told CNN on Thursday that the count will spill into next week.

Maricopa County did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’s comment request on Friday asking what time results can be expected later in the day and precisely how many pre-Election Day early votes are still outstanding. This article will be updated as soon as a spokesperson responds.

Of note, all counties are processing drop-off ballots in the order in which they came in. In other words, early votes received last weekend and Monday are processed for signature verification and sent for tabulation before the early votes received on Election Day.

Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report called the U.S. Senate Race at 12:46 a.m. Eastern and declared Kelly the victor. As of this writing, it appears as though Wasserman is the only one to call the race, and Breitbart News has not declared a winner.