President Joe Biden celebrated Veterans Day on Friday by falsely praising his Climate Envoy John Kerry as one of the most decorated men to fight for America.

“I want to thank one proud American veteran, a lifelong public servant, a dear friend, and literally one of the most decorated men to fight, Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry,” Biden said.

The president spoke about veterans and John Kerry during his speech at the climate summit in Egypt.

Kerry, who served in Vietnam, was awarded a Bronze Star, a Silver Star, and three Purple Hearts, but is not even on the list of the top 50 most decorated veterans.

Kerry’s service medals were the subject of a controversy in 2004 when he ran for president against George W. Bush.

In 1971, Kerry told a local media outlet that he threw back his Vietnam combat medals over the fence of the White House while protesting the Vietnam war.

Kerry later said it was a myth, but told columnist Robert Novak that he “threw away my ribbons not my medals.”

In 1984, Kerry said he tossed other shoulders’ medals across the fence, not his.

In 1971, Kerry testified to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee accusing American soldiers of atrocities and war crimes.

Kerry’s military service was questioned by the group Swift Boat Veterans for Truth during the 2004 election, as the group of men who served in Vietnam questioned his patriotism.

During his speech, Biden also reminded the audience this his son Beau Biden was also a veteran.

“On this special day and every day, I honor all those who sacrificed for our nation like my son,” he said.