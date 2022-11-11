Kevin McCarthy: Joe Biden Congratulated Me in a Phone Call

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday revealed President Joe Biden called him to offer congratulations for apparently winning a majority in the House of Representatives.

“It was kind of short. He congratulated me,” McCarthy referring to a phone call he had with Biden on Wednesday. “So for anyone who thinks we didn’t win the majority. Joe, at least, believes we did as well.”

McCarthy spoke about his conversation with Biden in an interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters.

“He just wanted to call me, congratulate from that point, talk about where we can work together,” McCarthy recalled. “Look, I said I will work with anybody that wants to put America first and move us in the right direction.”

Biden clarified the details of the call on Thursday night.

“I congratulated him — I said, ‘And if you win the majority, congratulations. But congratulations — so far, you’ve made some gains,'” he said.

Biden spoke briefly with reporters as he left for his trip to Egypt for a climate summit.

He tried to express some hope that control of the House of Representatives was uncertain.

“It’s still alive. It’s still alive,” he replied when asked if Democrats could keep the house. “But it’s like drawing an inside straight.”