DeSantis Announces State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo Will Return for Second Term

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo — most well-known for going against the medical establishment when it comes to mask mandates, coronavirus vaccine mandates, and transgender surgeries and therapies — will return for Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) second term in office, the governor announced Monday.

“Dr. Ladapo has done a great job as @FLSurgeonGen. His evidence-based principles serve as a counterweight to the increasingly political positions of the entrenched medical establishment, especially on schools, masks and mRNA shots,” DeSantis said, announcing that Ladapo will return for his second term.

DeSantis also provided a video featuring a series of highlights from Ladapo’s time serving in the administration.

“How can you force people to take a vaccine in order to stop transmission, when that vaccine is not effective at stopping transmission?” Ladapo said in the montage, which showcases his staunch opposition to the medical establishment’s determination to push coronavirus vaccines on the American public. As a result, Florida became the first state to recommend against the vaccine for healthy children.

Another clip shows Ladapo blasting colleagues for blindly adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) figures and recommendations.

“It’s really been a tragedy that my colleagues, my physician colleagues, have decided that it’s more important to stick with whatever the CDC or Dr. Fauci is saying than relying on their clinical wisdom, experience, and scientific expertise,” he said.

Indeed, Ladapo has remained a strong opponent of forced vaccination, assuring parents last month that, no matter what recommendations the CDC makes, children will not be forced to receive a vaccination in order to attend school in the Sunshine State:

That same month, Twitter temporarily censored Ladapo over the state’s updated vaccine guidance, which advised men under the age of 40 to avoid the mRNA shots. The guidance followed a Florida Department of Health analysis, which showed an 84 percent increase in “the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”

Over the past two years, both DeSantis and Ladapo have pointed to the discrepancies in the coronavirus data and the mandates embraced by Democrat leaders.

However, Ladapo is known for more than just questioning the medical establishment on coronavirus jabs and universal masking. He has continued to speak out against the far-left’s attempts to normalize gender surgeries and therapies and praised the Florida Board of Medicine earlier this month after it voted to ban mutilating children as part of “gender-affirming” care.

“Today, the Boards of Medicine & Osteo Medicine voted to protect our children from irreversible surgeries & highly experimental treatments. I appreciate their integrity for ruling in the best interest of FL children,” he began, adding, “despite facing tremendous pressure to permit these risky & unproven treatments.”

“Children deserve to learn how to navigate this world without harmful pressure. Florida will continue to fight for kids to be kids,” he added: