Biden’s ‘Sanctuary Country’ Orders Freed Illegal Alien Convict Later Arrested for Human Trafficking

President Joe Biden’s so-called “sanctuary country” orders, which prevent the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency from arresting and deporting most illegal aliens, helped free an illegal alien convict who was later arrested for human trafficking, Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone details.

The orders, imposed in February 2021 and halted in December 2021, prevent ICE agents from arresting and deporting illegal aliens in the United States unless they are considered a threat to public safety, a threat to national security, or arrived sometime after November 2020.

As a result, Stone detailed in his arguments before the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) on Tuesday, illegal alien convicts were released from prison instead of being turned over to ICE agents and, in many cases, went on to be arrested for more crimes.

Specifically, Stone noted the case of illegal alien Ruben Chavez Abonza who was convicted in Starr County, Texas, of having 50 to 2,000 pounds of marijuana and was sentenced to roughly four years in prison in 2016.

ICE agents subsequently issued a detainer, requesting that Abonza be turned over to them for arrest and deportation at the time of his prison release.

On the day of Abonza’s scheduled release, February 8, 2021, ICE agents dropped their detainer against the illegal alien as he did not fit into the Biden administration’s narrow “sanctuary country” orders as a priority for arrest and deportation despite having a final order for removal by a federal immigration judge.

Then, in January 2022, Abonza was arrested for human trafficking after having allegedly been found in the southern border region with multiple border crossers and illegal aliens in his vehicle — transporting them in exchange for money, according to local police.

The Abonza case is only one out of hundreds detailed by the state of Texas where illegal aliens convicted of crimes were released from prison instead of being turned over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation in accordance with Biden’s orders.

Other cases, in Texas alone, show instances where illegal aliens in jail and prison were released after having been arrested for crimes such as drunk driving, stalking, drug possession, evading arrest, and burglary. All had their ICE detainers dropped thanks to Biden’s orders.

