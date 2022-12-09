DeSantis Warns He Will Hold Vaccine Manufacturers Accountable

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said over the weekend that he will hold coronavirus vaccine manufacturers accountable for side effects as a result of mRNA vaccinations.

The popular governor, who won his reelection bid by roughly 1.5 million votes, reportedly made the remarks at a private event, vowing to “hold these manufacturers accountable,” according to Florida’s Voice.

DeSantis touted the state’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo — who has spoken out against vaccine mandates, mask rules, and transgender surgeries — praising him for being reliably “really, really strong of just fighting back the narrative and the phony things that people are trying to do and focus on the evidence.”

Notably, DeSantis announced last month that Ladapo will return for his second term.

“We are gonna work to hold these manufacturers accountable for this mRNA because they said there was no side effects and we know that there have been a lot,” DeSantis added.

DeSantis’s remarks come roughly two months after Ladapo made waves, announcing the state’s updated guidance for coronavirus mRNA vaccines. He cited an analysis which found an 84 percent increase in “the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”

“Based on currently available data, patients should be informed of the possible cardiac complication that can arise after receiving a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. With a high level of global immunity to COVID-19, the benefit of vaccination is likely outweighed by this abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death among men in this age group,” the guidance reads, noting that males “over the age of 60 had a 10 percent increased risk of cardiac-related death within 28 days of mRNA vaccination” as well.

The guidance noted that non-mRNA vaccines did not carry this same increased risk.

Twitter initially censored Ladapo’s tweet, originally asserting that it violated coronavirus misinformation policies. The social media giant, however, later restored the post:

Today, we released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of. This analysis showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39. FL will not be silent on the truth. Guidance: https://t.co/DcWZLoMU5E

Press Release: https://t.co/Y0r9yepi7F — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) October 7, 2022

Last week, Ladapo continued in sharing risks and concerns associated with coronavirus mRNA vaccines, pointing to another study “consistent with Florida’s analysis,” showing a link between the shot and myocarditis, as Breitbart News reported.

A recent Rasmussen Reports survey found that most, 57 percent, are at least somewhat concerned that coronavirus jabs could have “major” side effects.