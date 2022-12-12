Exclusive — Senator-Elect Katie Britt: American Girl Doll Wokeness ‘Disgusting’

It is “disgusting” that American Girl has gone woke, promoting transgenderism to young girls, Senator-elect Katie Britt (R-AL) told Breitbart News Saturday.

“I am so disheartened. … I remember being a young girl and not being able to afford an American Girl doll and hoping that one day I would be able to afford one for my child,” Britt said when asked about American Girl’s latest controversy involving a book titled A Smart Girl’s Guide: Body Image.

This book clearly suggests to little girls that they can take action to halt their body changes if they are unhappy with them.

“If you haven’t gone through puberty yet, the doctor might offer medicine to delay your body’s changes, giving you more time to think about your gender identity,” an excerpt from a page of the book reportedly reads.

The author, Mel Hammond, also reportedly writes that “[b]eing transgender is not an illness or something to be ashamed of” and encourages children questioning their gender identity to talk to a parent, school counselor, or one of the “organizations across the country” in the event that they do not have an adult they can “trust.”

A book for girls about body image that tells them they should make permanent and catastrophic change their to bodies if they’re unhappy with them. Healthy message. https://t.co/vbes4ce5KZ — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 7, 2022

Britt said it was such a “neat” moment when she was able to give her daughter the doll she had always wanted, but now American Girl is coming in and taking “wonderful memories” from countless parents.

They are trying to “create a narrative that is worlds away from where we are as parents, where I am as a mom,” Britt said, noting that this goes to show how far these companies will go to promote a leftist agenda.

“It’s disgusting, and advising children without parental consent, and it shows you how woke these companies have gotten in the extent that they will go to indoctrinate the next generation,” she added.

LISTEN: