Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday announced his decision to petition Florida’s Supreme Court to impanel a grand jury tasked with investigating any “wrongdoing” related to the vaccines for Chinese coronavirus.

“Today, I’m announcing a petition with the Supreme Court of Florida to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines,” DeSantis announced during a “Public Health Integrity Committee” roundtable discussion on Tuesday.

The governor added that they “anticipate that we will get approval for that.”

In part, the grand jury would be tasked with investigating concerns surrounding mRNA shots and myocarditis and holding manufacturers accountable for any misleading claims about the vaccines.

Notably, public officials, including President Biden, initially pitched the coronavirus vaccines as a means to return to a state of pre-pandemic normalcy, yet they continued to push masks on the American public for an extended period of time after the vaccine rollout. Further, some, including Biden, also falsely claimed that the vaccines would stop one from contracting the virus or transmitting it. Neither of those claims is true.

“We’re not in a position where we think that any virus — including the Delta virus, which is much more transmissible and more deadly in terms of non — unvaccinated people — the vi- — the various shots that people are getting now cover that. They’re — you’re okay. You’re not going to — you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations,” Biden claimed on July 21, 2021.

One year later, the quadruple vaccinated president contracted the virus.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has continued to raise concerns on the mRNA jabs, specifically, and found himself temporarily censored on Twitter in October after presenting the state’s updated guidance, advising against the mRNA shots for men under the age of 40. The guidance found an 84 percent increase in “the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”

DeSantis’s Tuesday announcement follows his warning earlier this month, in which he vowed to “hold these manufacturers accountable.”