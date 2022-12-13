Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) is leading a group of House Republicans on Tuesday in calling for the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Biggs, a House Freedom Caucus member and leading voice in advocating for improved border security, will be joined by some of his colleagues in the caucus as well as several others in highlighting the surge of illegal migration that has taken place under the Biden administration.

Biggs first introduced articles of impeachment against Mayorkas in August 2021, citing that Mayorkas was “presiding over a reckless abandonment of border security and immigration enforcement.”

Mayorkas has become a top target for House Republicans, who will take hold of the majority in January.

In anticipation of their majority powers, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has called for Mayorkas to resign and vowed, if he does not resign, to investigate whether an impeachment inquiry against Mayorkas would be justified. DHS has said in response that Mayorkas does not plan to step down from his position.

The Republicans’ event takes place at 3:00 p.m. in Washington, DC.

