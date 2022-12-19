Watch – Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow at Turning Point USA’s Americafest

Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow spoke to Turning Point USA (TPUSA)’s annual AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, Monday.

The event is unique among conservative conferences, as it is the first of its kind to also feature concerts that take place onsite in the evenings, after the general speaking sessions conclude for the day.

Other speakers at the star-studded conference include TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, Donald Trump Jr., Fox News’s Tucker Carlson and Greg Gutfeld, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), among many others.

