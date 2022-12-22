Exclusive — Donald Trump Jr.: Twitter Censorship Is ‘Election Interference’

Donald Trump Jr. spoke to Breitbart News at Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference on Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona, where he said that Big Tech has engaged in “election interference” via its censorship of conservative accounts.

After being asked how much damage he believes has been done to elections as a result of censorship by Big Tech, Trump Jr. said, “This would be what they would call election interference.”

“I mean, if conservatives were doing this to a liberal candidate, imagine the soundbites, imagine the outrage. And yet, when this comes out — and it’s as clear as day — crickets,” he said.

Trump Jr. continued:

Not a peep, and you know why? Because the average American newsroom, what’s going on there is absolutely no different than what went on at Twitter, at other Big Tech, in the mainstream media. They’re all the same. Twitter is just the first one to be exposed. But if we think what happened at Twitter is any different than what happens at the Washington Post or the New York Times or ABC News or any of them, you’re out of your minds.

“We want to believe that this stuff isn’t happening in America right now, because this reeks of what goes on in Communist China or Russia or any other despotic regime across the word. It’s happening here right now. We all knew it,” Trump Jr. said.

Watch the full interview below:

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.