WATCH: Donald Trump Vows to ‘Wage War’ on the Drug Cartels, Fight Them Like ISIS

Former President Donald Trump issued a new policy on drug cartels Thursday, vowing to “wage war” on them and to treat them like the so-called Islamic State, or ISIS, which he fought aggressively in his first term in office.

https://mobile.twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1611032316129968129

Accusing incumbent President Joe Biden of siding with the cartels against America, Trump declared his policy:

Biden’s open border policies are a deadly betrayal of our nation. When I am president, it will be the policy of the United states to take down the cartels, just as we took down ISIS and the ISIS caliphate, and just as — unlike the situation we’re in today, we had a very, very strong border, the strongest border, in fact, in the history of our country, and drugs were at a low of 45 years. There’s been nothing like what we did, just two years ago.

Trump also said he would order a naval blockade of the cartels, to use U.S. Special Forces to inflict “maximum damage” on the cartels, and to declare the cartels foreign terrorist organizations. He also promised to make deals — as he did during his presidency — with regional governments, this time to join in war on the cartels.

If the U.S. did not receive “full cooperation” from these countries, Trump said, his administration would expose “every bribe” and every other corrupt activity in which the leaders of foreign governments were involved.

Biden, who has never visited the U.S.-Mexico border in half a century in political life, aside from a brief drive on a road near the border in El Paso, Texas, during the 2008 presidential campaign, announced earlier this week that he will make a visit to the border as part of a visit to Mexico on Sunday. He is facing increased pressure to act as thousands of migrants attempt to cross the border daily. Millions have done so since he took office.

