Tensions were high on the House floor on Friday night as members had to physically restrain Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) from going at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after the 14th failed attempt to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as speaker of the House.

McCarthy came within half a vote of securing the speakership after the 14th vote. Although McCarthy received 216 votes, this was not enough to secure the speakership at the time. Gaetz and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) voted “present” and four other House Republicans voted for other members.

Shortly after the 14th failed vote, McCarthy approached Gaetz at his seat towards the back of the chamber to have a discussion. It is unclear what Gaetz and McCarthy discussed. As Gaetz pointed his finger at McCarthy, another member stepped in front of McCarthy and tried to diffuse the situation.

US Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gestures towards US Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL), not pictured, in the House Chamber as voting continues for a new speaker at the US Capitol in Washington (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via @GettyImages ) pic.twitter.com/slct4J82z8 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 7, 2023

After McCarthy turned back to his seat, Rogers approached Gaetz’s seat and leaned over the three members seated between him and Gaetz to say something to the anti-McCarthy holdout.

However, as Rogers leaned over to get in Gaetz’s face, another member, reportedly Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC), came behind Rogers, put his hand over Rogers’s mouth, and pulled Rogers away from the confrontation.

CSPAN’s congressional cameras briefly caught the altercation:

Wild scene as Rep. Mike Rogers has to be physically restrained by another member while going after Gaetz as McCarthy tries to secure final votes pic.twitter.com/c0u2lZxgYr — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) January 7, 2023

What’s this shit? Mike Rogers of Alabama….? pic.twitter.com/kVKwkb8Wus — GingerSnap (@CackyC) January 7, 2023

In addition, several photographers caught the altercation from different angles:

Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) walks away from Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) as an altercation with Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) breaks out during a session of the House of Representatives to elect a Speaker of the House. Jack Gruber-USA TODAY @guygruber @usatoday pic.twitter.com/iUiXbdp9RV — Andrew P. Scott (@apscott) January 7, 2023

Rep. Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Rogers, R-Ala., as he confronts Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., during the 14th round of voting for speaker as the House meets for the fourth day to try and elect a speaker in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (@AP Photo/@andyharnik) pic.twitter.com/ok3K8ERtfU — Andrew Harnik (@andyharnik) January 7, 2023

U.S. Rep.-elect Mike Rogers (R-AL) is restrained after getting into an argument with Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in the House Chamber (@GettyImages | Chip Somodevilla) pic.twitter.com/2ppWZ5i1Ql — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 7, 2023

Members of the House erupted in shock as the altercation occurred, prompting McCarthy to turn around and walk back towards the two members.

“Rogers immediately left for the cloak room to cool off,” according to NBC News.

After the altercation, a motion to adjourn failed, leading to a 15th vote in which McCarthy finally secured the speakership.