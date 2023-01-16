Former President Donald J. Trump called out the Biden Administration Monday after the White House and Secret Service claimed that there are no guest logs from Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, residence, where his personal attorneys have discovered classified documents.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump dubbed Biden’s garage, where classified material was discovered next to his cherished Corvette Stingray last week, “flimsy” and “unsecured” before painting a contrast with Mar-a-Lago.

“Mar-a-Lago is a highly secured facility, with Security Cameras all over the place, and watched over by staff & our great Secret Service. I have INFO on everyone!” Trump wrote, seemingly suggesting he has kept much better visitor records than Biden has.

As Breitbart News reported, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), penned a letter to White House chief of staff Ron Klain on Sunday calling for the release of the visitor logs from Biden’s Wilmington home, where classified documents were found in two locations after the initial discovery of classified papers at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC.

Comer wrote:

It is troubling that classified documents have been improperly stored at the home of President Biden for at least six years, raising questions about who may have reviewed or had access to classified information….Given the serious national security implications, the White House must provide the Wilmington residence’s visitor log. As Chief of Staff, you are head of the Executive Office of the President and bear responsibility to be transparent with the American people on these important issues related to the White House’s handling of this matter.

On Monday, White House spokesman Ian Sams told the Associated Press (AP) that “Like every President in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” saying that Biden does not keep records of who visits his home.

Moreover, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi contended Sunday that the agency does not keep records of visitors at Biden’s personal residence, according to the AP.

“We don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence,” Guglielmi said.

Comer responded to the White House’s assertion Monday in a comment to Fox News.

“President Biden promised to have the most transparent administration in history but he refuses to be transparent when it matters most,” he said, later adding that Republicans “will continue to press the Biden Administration for answers about who had access to these classified documents.”