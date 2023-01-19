President Joe Biden has claimed his garage where he stored classified documents was totally secure after theft in Wilmington, Delaware, soared by 21 percent in 2022, according to the city’s police department.

“By the way, the Corvette is in a locked garage. OK? It’s not like they’re sitting out in the street,” Biden told reporters on January 12 when confronted about the stashed classified documents in his garage.

“So it was in a locked garage?” Fox News’s Peter Doocy persisted.

“Yes, as well as my Corvette,” Biden claimed.

According to the Wilmington Police Department’s year-end 2022 data, felony theft is up 21 percent compared to 2019, or the last year before the pandemic.

Moreover, the state of Delaware revealed in a December 2022 report that property and social offenses were at a 5-year high in New Castle County, the entity encompassing Wilmington.

The most recent FBI data on burglary shows the offense occurs every 28.3 seconds in the United States. In addition, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reported in November 2022 that “vehicle thefts in the U.S. are the highest they have been since 2008.”

The rise in crime has raised questions about just how secure Biden’s garage was since he left the White House as vice president in 2017. Biden’s Wilmington home was under Secret Service protection since Biden left the White House in 2017, but the agency has been reluctant to release any information regarding the individuals who visited the home during that time.

The Secret Service claimed on January 16 it does not keep visitor logs of everyone who entered Biden’s home. On Thursday, a report by Fox News contradicted that claim. Apparently, the Secret Service does keep records of those who “come into contact” with the locations the agency protects.

The visitor logs of Biden’s Wilmington residence are sought by the House Oversight Committee because it is unclear who, other than Hunter Biden, had access to the classified documents in Joe Biden’s home.

Sixty percent of Americans believe Joe Biden inappropriately mishandled classified materials related to Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom, a Wednesday Quinnipiac poll.

