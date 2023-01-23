Nancy Pelosi: There Are ‘Other Great Candidates’ Outside of Biden Who Could Defeat Trump

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during an exhaustive interview with the New York Times that she believes there are “other great candidates” outside of President Joe Biden who could challenge and defeat former President Donald Trump in 2024.
When asked about President Biden, Pelosi spoke highly of him, asserting that he has “done a great job” in office. However, she said it will ultimately be up to him to choose to run again in 2024, which could very well pit him against Trump yet again.
Notably, a new Harvard-Harris 2024 survey shows Trump, who formally announced his presidential bid in November, defeating Biden 46 percent to the Democrat’s 41 percent:
🇺🇲 2024 Presidential Election Poll:
(R) Trump: 46% (+5)
(D) Biden: 41%
(R) Trump: 48% (+8)
(D) Harris: 40%
.
(R) DeSantis: 42% (+3)
(D) Biden: 39%
(R) DeSantis: 43% (+3)
(D) Harris: 40%
Harvard/Harris | Jan 18-19 | 2,050 RVhttps://t.co/b6wspC6HMh pic.twitter.com/x5hRdiJMc9
— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) January 22, 2023
The same survey shows Biden failing to garner a majority support among Democrats in a hypothetical 2024 primary, as he leads with 35 percent. Vice President Kamala Harris follows with 12 percent support. When presented with the same question without Biden in the mix, Harris leads with 26 percent support, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
According to reports, White House aides are admitting that Biden’s mounting document scandal could impact his 2024 campaign announcement.
Biden has teased his intention to run again, telling reporters in November that it is “ultimately, a family decision.”
“I think everybody wants me to run, but … we’re going to have discussions about it. And I don’t feel any … hurry one way or another,” he added.
The survey was conducted online within the United States from January 18-19, 2023, among 2,050 registered voters.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.