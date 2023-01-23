Nancy Pelosi: There Are ‘Other Great Candidates’ Outside of Biden Who Could Defeat Trump

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during an exhaustive interview with the New York Times that she believes there are “other great candidates” outside of President Joe Biden who could challenge and defeat former President Donald Trump in 2024.

When asked about President Biden, Pelosi spoke highly of him, asserting that he has “done a great job” in office. However, she said it will ultimately be up to him to choose to run again in 2024, which could very well pit him against Trump yet again.

“Is age a positive thing for him? No,” the 82-year-old congresswoman said of 80-year-old Biden, adding that age is “a relative thing.” She also said she believes first lady Jill Biden is “ready” for her husband to run again.

However, surveys show a major lack of enthusiasm for a Biden 2024 bid, particularly among his base. In a recent survey from The Economist/YouGov, 51 percent across the board states that Biden should not seek office again. Perhaps what is worse for the president is the fact that less than half, 46 percent, of Democrats want him to run again, and only 44 percent of those who voted for him in 2020 want him to throw his hat in the ring in 2024.

When asked if Biden is the only Democrat who could defeat Trump in the next presidential election, Pelosi responded with a resounding “no.”

“I think we have other great candidates when the time comes,” she added, according to the Times.