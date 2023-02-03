Donald Trump Warns of Chinese Spies Everywhere in America 

Former President Donald Trump warned on Friday that China has “many thousands of spies working in the United States” in various industries amid a revelation that a Chinese spy balloon is flying over the continental United States.

“It’s rarely even mentioned that China has many thousands of spies working in the United States in business, finance, academia, technology, media and likely, even government, very sadly,” Trump declared.

Trump then called out President Joe Biden for ending Trump’s Department of Justice initiative that focused on combatting Chinese espionage within the country. Trump said:

As President, I established a special initiative at the Department of Justice tasked with the sole mission of targeting Chinese espionage in the United States. Joe Biden terminated that program right away, suggesting that it was somehow racist. According to published reports.

Trump noted that Biden’s move to end the special initiative came after 160 University of Pennsylvania faculty members demanded an end to the initiative. Trump urged Congress to “dig deep into the financial operations of the University of Pennsylvania, it’s Chinese donors, the Biden Center, and the Biden family and figure out what the hell is going on.”

Trump said he would take action against Chinese espionage within the country “in a very big way,” if he wins the 2024 presidential contest.

“As President I took the most dramatic action of any administration to curtail China’s ability to conduct espionage in the United States,” Trump said. “And when I’m back in the White House, those efforts will be expanded in a very, very big way.”

“Instead of hunting down Republicans, a reformed FBI and Justice Department will be hunting down Chinese spies. We will create new partnerships with businesses and universities to give them the tools to protect themselves from insider threats,” Trump announced.

He also said his administration would “impose whatever visa sanctions and travel restrictions are necessary to shut off Chinese access to American secrets in compliance with our demands, and in compliance with our laws.”

“The FBI even recently admitted that China operates a secret police force on American soil. How do you like that One? Imposing the Iron Fist of the Communist Party,” Trump concluded. “The rule, think of this, the Communist Party rule on Chinese nationals in the United States. Just think about that. We will shut that down and we will shut it down cold. Thank you very much.”

