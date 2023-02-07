Watch Live: President Joe Biden Delivers His State of the Union Address

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address on Tuesday as both houses of Congress and the president’s cabinet gather in the Capitol building for the event.

The president’s speech is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

This will be Biden’s third speech to the joint session of Congress and his second State of the Union address. It will also be his first State of the Union address to the newly sworn-in Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

Behind Biden during his address will sit House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who is presiding over this joint session, and Vice President Kamala Harris in her capacity as the president of the Senate.

Among the many possible topics, Biden is expected to speak about China, climate, the economy, immigration, policing, reproductive rights, and Ukraine.

Over the last week, Biden’s speechwriters were reportedly trying to be “nimble” — “likely” having to “rewrite” the portion on China as the administration dealt with Beijing’s threat of repercussions after the U.S. downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

Tonight’s address comes as Biden — who would be 86 years old at the end of a hypothetical second term — has still not officially announced whether he will run again in 2024. Biden recently teased reporters, however, about running while on vacation in the Virgin Islands with family members.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.