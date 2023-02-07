Watch Live: Republicans Hold Media Town Hall Ahead of Biden’s State of the Union

WASHINGTON, District of Columbia — House and Senate Republicans are holding a media town hall Tuesday ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The event will feature members of Republican leadership, Senate Republicans, and Republican National Committee (RNC) surrogates. The town hall will start at 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Lawmakers will discuss Biden’s performance as president two years into office, as well as outline major issues the new Republican House majority plans to address in the 118th Congress.

Watch GOP News Conference:

