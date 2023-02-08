Former ICE Director: Mayorkas ‘Opened the Door’ to Pedophiles, Child Pornography, Forced Labor

WASHINGTON, District of Columbia — Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director Tom Homan told members of Congress the Biden administration’s border policies allow the trafficking of children to pedophiles.

At a forum at the Heritage Foundation on the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas organized by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Homan described in gruesome detail the consequences of the “intentional” mismanagement of the border.

When asked by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) about gang violence, drug sales, human trafficking, and the abuse of unaccompanied minors, Homan described the Trump administration’s Operation Matador, which uncovered “just short of 500 gang members” on Long Island, New York.

“We found that 42 percent of those gang members enter the United States as an unaccompanied minor,” he said, explaining that the Biden administration has allowed in over 250,000 children.

In addition to gang membership, Homan explained that “just last week, they found 50 kids — children — in a meatpacking plant in Nebraska cleaning up entrails on a midnight shift.”

“My biggest fear is we’re gonna find some of these children are living with pedophiles, some of these children will be in pornographic movies, some of these children are in forced labor,” he continued, saying, “this administration opened the door.”

“Just just two months ago, I was in South Texas,” Homan explained. “I was with the sheriff’s department for four hours, and in four hours, we found two dead bodies.”

“Later on, we talked to a doctor — I’m going to share this story because I want you to understand why I’m pissed off this administration intentionally opened the border,” he continued.

Homan described a story of a Nigerian family with a 20-month-old baby crossing the Rio Grande, where they started drowning. They were saved by border patrol agents.

“However, the child later died,” he continued. “The post-mortem autopsy showed that 20-month little girl was sodomized in every opening of her little body by the criminal cartels they’re paying to cross this border.”

“This happens every day on that border,” Homan said. “Someone’s going to die tonight. Some young girl is going to get raped tonight. You ever talk to a ten-year-old who got raped multiple times? I have.”

“The humanitarian crisis this administration created is killing people in record numbers,” he explained. “When you promise, ‘You won’t be deported, you won’t be detained, you can get a work authorization, you can get free health care’ — when the president says these things, the most vulnerable people in the world are going to put themselves in a criminal cartel’s hands to come to the United States.”

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.