Hunter Biden is connected to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who is involved in former FBI official Charles McGonigal’s recent indictment for violating U.S. sanctions by agreeing to provide services to Deripaska.

The connection is notable because it is the second link between Hunter and the allegedly dirty FBI New York spy chief McGonigal.

Emails found on Hunter’s abandoned laptop show Hunter tried to sell information about Deripaska to a U.S. aluminum firm, Alcoa, which had just signed a two-year metal supply agreement with Rusal, a Russian entity. In 2000, Deripaska founded Rusal.

In 2011, Hunter offered to “provide Alcoa with statistical analysis of political and corporate risks, elite networks associated with Oleg Deripaska (OD), Russian CEO of Basic Element company and United company RUSAL.” Hunter’s emails show.

The information included a “list of elites of similar rank in Russia, map of OD’s [Deripaska’s] networks based on frequency of interaction with selected elites and countries.”

The price for the information was “$25,000 for phase one of the project [and] $55,000 for refined analysis.”

The deal apparently never came to fruition because the U.S. company’s representative did not “believe the data analysis is worth the full $55,000.”

Seven years later, in 2018, Deripaska “was sanctioned for having acted or purported to act on behalf of, directly or indirectly, a senior official of the Government of the Russian Federation and for operating in the energy sector of the Russian Federation economy,” according to a U.S. indictment. Notably, Deripaska was involved in the 2016 Russia Hoax.

The indictment charged former FBI official Charles McGonigal with aiding Deripaska in trying to evade U.S. sanctions, along with taking secret cash payments from a former Albanian intelligence officer in an alleged “shakedown operation on wealthy Albanians for personal profit.”

McGonigal’s indictment for his alleged involvement in Albania for a “shakedown operation” has opened up new questions about why Albanians were allegedly paying McGonigal in 2017 — the same year Hunter’s emails appear to mention payments to the Albanian prime minister’s adviser.

In the fall of 2017, McGonigal, the former FBI’s counterintelligence chief in New York, received a $225,000 payment from a former Albanian intelligence officer known as Agron Neza, according to U.S. prosecutors. In turn, Agron Neza introduced McGonigal to the former Albanian prime minister’s adviser, Dorian Ducka, and a former member of the Chinese energy company named CEFC or CEFC China Energy Co, the New York Post’s Miranda Devine reported.

In an email thread discovered on Hunter’s laptop, Hunter and his business partners had a conversation about a person named “Dorian.”

“Dorian was a real help early on so we should consider how we include him,” James Gilliar, Hunter’s business partner, wrote in a May 13, 2017, email.

“No way we don’t do it,” replies Hunter, “and if majority says no I’ll take it out of my salary.”

There is one more alleged link between Hunter and a person named “Dorian Ducka.” Hunter’s laptop also shows an email with the subject line, “Dorian Ducka (@dorian_ducka) has requested to follow you on Twitter!” It is unknown if the account belongs to the same Dorian Ducka, but the Twitter request shows the requesting account was from Albania.

It is unclear if “Dorian” was ultimately employed in Hunter’s international business dealings or if the former Albanian prime minister’s adviser received payments from Hunter in 2017 — the same year McGonigal allegedly received a $225,000 payment from a former Albanian intelligence officer.

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism.

Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from Hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing even to have a 10 percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.