20 Democrat Governors Form Alliance to Promote Abortion

Twenty Democrat governors are launching an alliance to promote ending the lives of unborn babies across the country, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), a radically pro-abortion leader who blasphemes to justify his position, is leading the effort entitled the “Reproductive Freedom Alliance.” Organizers of the efforts describe it “as a way for governors and their staffs to share best practices and affirm abortion rights for the approximately 170 million Americans who live in the consortium’s footprint — and even ensuring services for the remainder of U.S. residents who live in states with more restrictive laws.”

The alliance reportedly plans to share model statutory language and executive orders about how to further promote abortion in the United States, including protecting abortionists from prosecution, maximizing federal funding for “reproductive health care” and supporting abortion pill and contraceptive manufacturers “that face potential new restrictions from conservatives,” according to the report.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) told the outlet the alliance is coming just as a federal court in Texas considers a challenge to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, the first pill used in a two-drug medication abortion regimen. In a statement, Newsom called the alliance a “moral obligation” and a “firewall” to protect the supposed “fundamental right[s]” to end the lives of unborn babies.

“The group includes executives of heavily Democratic states like California, where voters overwhelmingly approve of abortion rights, but also involves every presidential battleground state led by a Democrat, including Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Roy Cooper of North Carolina, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Tony Evers of Wisconsin,” according to the report, which noted that the alliance is getting its initial funding from the California Wellness Foundation and the Rosenberg Foundation.

Grisham added the alliance is unable to make national policy or impose policies across state lines, but said it provides the framework for communication. Governor’s offices in the alliance will also being working with pro-abortion advocacy groups.

Organizers said the alliance is nonpartisan, but no Republicans have joined.

“Still, Newsom aides said the group would welcome Republicans, though they declined to name any GOP executives that Newsom or other Democratic governors might be recruiting to the consortium. Indeed, a handful of Republican governors support abortion rights broadly,” according to the report.

The alliance includes the governors of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin.