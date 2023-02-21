Gov Chris Sununu (R-NH) continues to mull a presidential run as the Republican presidential primary field begins to take shape, although he says he is not in a rush to make a decision.

Sununu, who just secured a fourth term as governor, told the New York Times his decision will come “further down the road than people think.”

Currently, former President Donald J. Trump and former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) are the only two candidates on either side of the aisle in the race, though more are thought to be jumping into the mix soon. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is reportedly preparing to run, while anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy is “seriously considering” entering the fray.

Sununu, who is openly pro-choice, would be a moderate alternative to the likes of Trump or Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who has been widely discussed as a presidential candidate and is consistently polling second to Trump.

“I’m conservative, I’m just not an extremist,” Sununu told the New York Times. “Sometimes people confuse conservative with extremist.”

Sununu says he is neither “anti-Trump” nor “pro-Trump” and asserted, “We’re just moving on” while speaking with the publication. However, he did say he would back the 45th president if he attained the nomination for a third time.

Sununu told ABC News in January that he was “definitely thinking about” launching a bid, and earlier this month he established Live Free or Die committee. The formation of the committee signifies a big “step toward laying the foundation for a White House bid in 2024,” as Breitbart News’s Jordan Dixon-Hamilton noted.

New Hampshire marks the first Republican primary state in the nation following the Iowa Caucus. With Sununu serving as the state’s governor, he would certainly be at an advantage early in the primary cycle if he decides to get in the race. Haley, and potentially Scott, would enjoy a similar benefit, as South Carolina is the second primary state in the nation, and both have been elected to statewide office there.

In November, Sununu, whose father, John Sununu, also served as governor of the Granite State, secured a fourth term as governor, taking 57 percent of the vote and beating out Democrat Tom Sherman. He is well-liked among constituents, garnering a +19 net favorability rating in a September University of New Hampshire poll.