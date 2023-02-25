Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in Head to Head Matchup

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in a head-to-head 2024 matchup, a recent McLaughlin & Associates survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “Now, if the 2024 Presidential election were held today, which one of the following best describes how you would vote in the general election for President between Donald Trump, the Republican candidate and Joe Biden, the Democrat candidate, for whom would you vote?”

Trump takes the lead with 48 percent choosing him and Biden falling four points behind with 44 percent support.

Of the 48 percent who said they would vote for Trump, 34 percent said they will “definitely” vote for him, while 33 percent said the same of Biden.

Trump’s lead is even greater among independents — 6 percent, or 43 percent to 37 percent.

When matched up against Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump maintains his lead, 48 percent to 43 percent.

Further, the survey asked Republican primary voters how they felt about supporting Trump in 2024, and 76 percent said they would “support” his nomination. Of those, 46 percent said they would do so “strongly.” Further, 57 percent said they actively want to see Trump run in 2024.

The survey was taken February 17-23, 2023, and comes as other surveys show a close race between the two, with Trump edging out the 80-year-old president frequently.

“It’s the general consensus that Dems are content with Biden in a Trump rematch. But this poll undermines Biden’s central argument for re-nomination. Two years is forever and it’s just one poll, but if he’s faring this poorly after a string of wins, that should be worrisome,” former Obama Cabinet member Julián Castro said of an ABC-Washington Post poll: