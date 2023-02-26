President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released an illegal alien into the United States who is now wanted for murder in Brazil.

The illegal alien, whom the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) did not name, was apprehended near Otay Mesa, California, in August 2021 after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Following his apprehension, Border Patrol agents issued him a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge at a later date and released him on an order of recognizance into the U.S. interior.

After his being released into the U.S. interior, the illegal alien made his way to Boston, Massachusetts. Eventually, a Brazilian criminal court issued a fugitive arrest warrant for the illegal alien for aggravated homicide which alerted ICE agents.

Subsequently, ICE agents arrested the illegal alien in Boston and he remains in federal custody pending an immigration hearing.

The accused illegal alien killer is among the nearly two million illegal aliens that the Biden administration has released into the U.S. interior since February 2021.

Breitbart News reached out to ICE, asking why the illegal alien’s identity has not been released to the public. Agency officials did not respond to a request for comment at the time of this publication.

