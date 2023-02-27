Watchdog: 1.2 Million Inactive Voters Removed from Los Angeles Voter Rolls

More than 1.2 million registrants have been removed from the voter rolls in Los Angeles County, California, since 2022 as part of a settlement agreement with Judicial Watch, according to the watchdog group.

In 2019, as Breitbart News reported at the time, Judicial Watch signed a settlement agreement with Los Angeles County officials after suing them for allegedly failing to maintain the county’s voter rolls under the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA).

As part of the agreement, Los Angeles County must detail annually the number of inactive voters that officials have removed from its voter rolls. These inactive voters have failed to respond to notices sent to them by county officials and have not voted in the prior two consecutive federal elections.

Since last year, according to Judicial Watch, Los Angeles County has removed more than 1.2 million inactive voters from its rolls after they failed to respond to notices and had not voted recently in federal elections.

“This long overdue voter roll clean-up of 1.2 million registrations in Los Angeles County is a historic victory and means California elections are less at risk for fraud,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.

Last year, county officials revealed that more than 634,000 inactive voters on the rolls had not voted in at least ten years. Likewise, more than 685,000 inactive voters were listed as not having voted in at least eight years.

