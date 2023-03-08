Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach (R) and Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird (R) terminated their contracts with left-wing trial law firm Morgan & Morgan.

Trial lawyers like the ones at Morgan & Morgan have become infamous for diverting victim payouts away from victims, investing heavily in far-left candidates (in opposition to the Republican attorneys general who hire them), filing junk lawsuits, and elongating trials in order to rack up billable hours.

Kobach and Bird appear to be taking a step in the direction of breaking up the stranglehold these enormous firms have on victim- and consumer-oriented lawsuits.

Morgan & Morgan, which indecently boasts of its largess by suggesting “size matters” in their television commercials, had been working for Kansas and Iowa on contingency fees, which do not have upfront payments, but maintain potential for lucrative cases. Termination of such contracts can require states to pay out hourly fees accumulated over the course of the contract.

When a case does provide a payout, the money often serves to benefit the lawyers themselves — and left-wing politicians.

Even though Morgan & Morgan is a personal injury firm, it is contracted by elected politicians to handle major cases, which usually have massive payouts that are then redirected back into preferred politicians’ campaign funds.

According to Alliance for Consumers, citing Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, from 2017 to 2020, 99 percent of the political donations from the firm and its employees went to Democrat candidates. From a total of $4 million, Morgan & Morgan donated $2.2 million to the campaign of Joe Biden and the Democrat National Committee. One million dollars of that money came from firm founder John Morgan.

Morgan has also bragged about his relationship with the Biden family, including flying Biden’s brother Frank Biden to the inauguration. Morgan has given millions to left-wing causes, including candidates and ballot measures. Among other donations to Democrats, the law firm donated $100,000 to former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) in 2020.

“The steps being taken by the Kansas Attorney General Kobach and Iowa Attorney General Bird are huge wins for their constituents,” Alliance for Consumers executive director O.H. Skinner told Breitbart News. “Law firms like Morgan & Morgan treat consumer protection like a political money game. That isn’t right.”

Skinner’s organization labels Morgan & Morgan one of the “shady eight” trial lawyer firms, which enter contracts that “are so often missing basic protections” for consumers. Such contracts often feature no expiration date, no conflicts protection, and no assurance that trial lawyer fees will not be taken out of victim restitution funds.

