Poll: 77% of Voters Believe Biden’s Title IX Rules Harm Women

Nearly 80 percent of general election voters believe the Biden administration’s changes to Title IX, allowing men to compete against women in sports, harm women.

Biden’s change, which allows males who “identify” as “transgender” to compete against actual women, is deemed harmful by 77 percent of general election voters. Only 23 percent of respondents believed the change is “helpful.”

The poll of 1,000 general election voters was geographically structured to correlate with actual general election turnout and has a margin-of-error of +/- 3.1 percent. It was conducted by McLaughlin & Associates for Summit.org.

The U.S. House of Representatives is currently considering a bill that would federally ban men competing in women’s sports.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023 and the Parents Bill of Rights Act, both of which are sponsored by House Education and the Workforce Committee chair Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), are aimed at reversing the Biden administration’s radical transformation of sex in America’s schools.

“The Biden administration is orchestrating a radical culture shift in America’s schools that is fundamentally changing what students are exposed to in the classroom and on the field,” Foxx said of the bills. “We’ve learned that prolonged school closures have set students back years in learning and development, yet the Left is more focused on peddling an agenda that silences parents’ voices and allows biological males to compete in women’s sports.”

