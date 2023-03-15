Watch Live: GOP Holds Hearing at the Border

The House Committee on Homeland Security is holding a hearing at the Texas border today, featuring border officials who understand how President Joe Biden is allowing a flood of migrants to pour into the United States.

“This human tragedy is due to the decisions and incompetence of the [homeland defense] secretary,” said chairman Rep. Mark Green (R-TN).

The witnesses include Raul Ortiz, the chief of U.S. Border Patrol, and Steven W. Cagen, an assistant director at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Committee Democrats announced this week they would not attend the hearing and accused Republicans of planning to “politicize” the event.

GOP leaders prefer to frame the border crisis around the inflow of drugs and criminals, and border secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

However, the migrants also serve as workers, renters, and consumers.

That economic aspect ensures that many business leaders and donors quietly support the inflow because they gain from cheaper workers and higher rents. In turn, that economic inflow imposes huge pocketbook damage on GOP supporters and on swing voters.