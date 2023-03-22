Democrat Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) refused to state his confidence in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is expected to indict former President Donald Trump.

Schumer’s remarks came during a press conference on Wednesday.

“Do you have confidence in Alvin Bragg?” one reporter asked Schumer.

Schumer refused to answer, instead insisting that it is “premature to comment” on the situation.

“Look, the bottom line is, as I said, it’s premature to comment on what’s happening, and we’ll have to wait and see what he does,” Schumer responded.

REPORTER: "Do you have confidence in Alvin Bragg?" SEN. SCHUMER: "It's premature to comment on what's happening, and we'll have to wait and see what he does." Translation: Even Schumer know this is bull 💩 pic.twitter.com/8tHpzZpvUm — Lidia Curanaj (@LidiaNews) March 22, 2023

Bragg is investigating Trump for his alleged role in paying Stormy Daniels hush money.

As Breitbart News reported:

Bragg, who was financially tied to Democrat megadonor George Soros in his campaign for DA, began relitigating Daniels’ story “to jump-start [the DA office’s] criminal investigation” into Trump within Bragg’s first year in office, per the New York Times. The investigation includes Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who has said he was pressured to make a $130,000 hush money payment on behalf of the former president to Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Cohen in 2018 was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to numerous crimes involving tax evasion, arranging payments to silence women, and misleading Congress about past business dealings in Russia.

Trump thrust his possible indictment into the spotlight over the weekend after he spoke about “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan district attorney’s office that purported he would be arrested this week.

Trump’s announcement sparked outrage from congressional Republicans.

“Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) tweeted. “I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions.”

Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump. I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by… — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 18, 2023

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance noted Bragg’s links to Democrat megadonor George Soros and said Bragg “allows violent criminals to walk the streets of New York City, but will prosecute the likely Republican nominee (and former president) on a baseless misdemeanor charge.”

Alvin Bragg is bought by George Soros. He allows violent criminals to walk the streets of New York City, but will prosecute the likely Republican nominee (and former president) on a baseless misdemeanor charge. These people are trying to turn America into a third-world country. https://t.co/2eYqPegRLF — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) March 18, 2023

Some Democrats have also expressed concern over Bragg’s possible prosecution of Trump. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D) warned the move may backfire on Democrats.

“There’s many reasons not to support Donald Trump. There’s many reasons why Donald Trump should not be president again of the United States but you should not allow the court system to be viewed as a political pawn,” Manchin told reporters Tuesday. “I think it would basically have the reverse effect as what some people would think, not for the good.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.