Former President Donald Trump definitively leads President Joe Biden among likely voters in a potential 2024 matchup, a McLaughlin poll found Thursday.

Forty-eight percent of respondents said they supported Trump, while only 43 percent supported Biden — a 5-point spread.

With the 2024 general election 20 months away, Trump also leads Biden in battleground states. A majority of 51 percent supported Trump, while only 41 percent backed Biden.

“Trump would beat Biden in a landslide,” the pollster analyzed.

When the pollster asked about GOP primary support, Trump led 13 potential primary opponents with 46 percent of the vote, 23 points ahead of the next closest primary opponent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) at 23 percent.

If Trump and DeSantis faced each other in a head-to-head matchup, Trump won 61 percent support, compared to DeSantis’ 31 percent support, a 30-point differential.

Trump’s support has grown among Republican voters. Since January, he has experienced a 19-point increase.

The poll sampled 1,000 likely voters from March 17 – 21. The margin of error was not disclosed.

The pollster noted the poll sampled voters last Friday when the media were “dominated by reports that former President Trump would be indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.”

On Wednesday, Trump used previous polling numbers to hit back at DeSantis’s recent attacks on the former president.

“Ron DeSanctimonious is running—without running! … But he should take a look at his Polls, which are crashing like few people have seen before,” Trump said. “That’s because he’s merely an average REPUBLICAN Governor who has great Public Relations, far better than deserved.”

A Monmouth University poll released Tuesday revealed that 41 percent of GOP voters want Trump to win the Republican nomination, putting him 14 points above DeSantis’s 27 percent. Additional recent polling has also shown Trump trouncing DeSantis in a hypothetical matchup.

