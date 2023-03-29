Media Tests Narrative: Trans Shooter Was Victim ‘Rejected’ by Christian Parents

The establishment media is testing a new religion-centered narrative about the transgender shooter who allegedly murdered six at a Nashville Christian school.

While several media outlets strategically omitted details of the shooter being transgender on social media initially, a new narrative has appeared to emerge. A report from the Daily Mail now asserts that the 28-year-old suspect, Audrey Hale, was “rejected” by her Christian parents as they reportedly refused to allow Hale to use he/him pronouns or dress as a man under their roof.

From the Daily Mail’s report, Hale would leave the home to change outfits. The outlet cited a “well-placed” source who said the parents “did know about it” but “they just didn’t accept it.”

The Daily Mail framed it this way on March 28: “Twenty years later, after being rejected by her Christian family when she came out to them as gay, Hale had turned into a killer.” The tone appears to place at least partial blame on the shooter’s Christian family. Ironically, based on reports, Hale still lived with her parents, so it remains unclear how much they could have “rejected” her as they continued to put a roof over her head:

EXCLUSIVE: Nashville mass school shooter was rejected by her Christian parents https://t.co/hQMxipernF pic.twitter.com/xzmpcvo3r9 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 28, 2023

The establishment media has gone out of its way to kneel to the demands of the radical left, going as far as essentially apologizing for accurately describing the shooter as a woman.

“There was confusion later on Monday about the gender identity of the assailant in the Nashville shooting. Officials had used ‘she’ and ‘her’ to refer to the suspect, who, according to a social media post and a LinkedIn profile, appeared to identify as a man in recent months,” the New York Times said on social media.

