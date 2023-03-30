House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) slammed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg following the grand jury indictment of former President Donald J. Trump on Thursday, asserting he has “weaponized our sacred justice system against” the 45th president.

“Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election,” McCarthy tweeted Thursday evening.

Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election. As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump. The American people will not… — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 30, 2023

“As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump,” Mccarthy declared.

He added that Americans “will not tolerate this injustice” and pledged “the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account.”

His comments came hours after the New York Times reported that the grand jury moved to indict Trump nearly two weeks after Trump predicted a forthcoming arrest based on “illegal leaks” from Bragg’s office:

“A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Donald J. Trump on Thursday for his role in paying hush money to a porn star, according to four people with knowledge of the matter, a historic development that will shake up the 2024 presidential race and forever mark him as the nation’s first former president to face criminal charges,” the New York Times reported on Thursday evening.

Bragg’s office confirmed that it has reached out to “Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender,” the Times noted.

“Two people with knowledge of the matter said Mr. Trump was expected to turn himself in and face arraignment early next week, at which point the specific charges will be unsealed,” the report added.

The 45th president called it “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history,” as Breitbart News reported:

“From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats – the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country – have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement,” Trump said in a statement responding to the news he has been indicted. “You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this. The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable – indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference. Never before in our Nation’s history has this been done. The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace. Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on. This is how Bragg spends his time!”

Countless other Republicans have expressed outrage over the indictment.