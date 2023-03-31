Donald Trump Jr. on Friday pointed to the hypocrisy of the far left as they conveniently ignore misdeeds of others while obsessing over targeting former President Donald Trump.

“Not a single person that visited Epstein Island was indicted other than G Maxwell who seems to be serving a 25 year sentence for sex trafficking minors to no one…,” Trump Jr. began.

“But they’ll indict Trump over a campaign finance violation past the statute of limitations that even the feds who spent 7 years trying to jail my father passed on because it’s nonsense?” he asked. “Let that sink in for a minute!!!”

During a segment on his podcast Triggered, Trump Jr. further highlighted the state of the country in the aftermath of the news of the indictment, which Alvin Bragg’s office confirmed Thursday evening.

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office of arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal. Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected,” the statement read.

“This is communist-level shit. This is stuff that would make Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot — it would make them blush,” the eldest Trump son said.

He continued:

When even like the radical leftists of The Washington Post are out there saying, “It’s not really based on facts. It’s not really based on the law. It’s not really based in reality, but it’s 100 percent based on politics,” when your enemies are saying that, it’s gonna tell you everything you need to know right now about where we are as a country.

Trump Jr. also appeared to knock Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who initially came under fire for dismissing the rumors of an indictment as a non-issue:

This corrupt leftist D.A. is indicting my father on claims that even the federal government that’s been six years trying to put him in jail — even they didn’t want to touch it — and yet they go forward. … Let’s be clear, for those people who said ‘It’s not real, Trump’s making it up. It’s not a real issue for us.’ If you don’t think that the weaponization of the entire federal government against their political enemies against the voters, half of the country, approximately, as we’ve seen, if you don’t think that’s a problem, you don’t even belong in any position in government, let alone president. You know, I get you can have your sound bites and you can do your nonsense and pretend you’re doing great and hire your influencers. But if you don’t think that’s an issue, guess what? Just wait till they come for you. Because they will.

“This entire case hinges on unreliable, discredited witnesses like Stormy Daniels … It hinged on disgraced, jailed, disbarred clown lawyer, Michael Cohen, along with a really shaky and murky legal theory surrounding campaign finance law,” he continued, noting that the individuals who actually look at campaign finance law “didn’t even look at it.”

“A state district attorney has no business prosecuting a federal campaign violation, but that doesn’t matter. Who cares, guys? The law doesn’t really matter if you can weaponize it against conservatives,” he added.

.@DonaldJTrumpJr reacts to the indictment of his father: "This is communist-level sh*t. This is stuff that would make Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot blush." pic.twitter.com/zenLkgpXZY — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@Woj_Pawelczyk) March 31, 2023

Former President Donald Trump said of the indictment Thursday that Democrats have “lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable – indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.” According to reports, Trump is expected to be arrested and arraigned Tuesday.