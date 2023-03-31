Franklin Graham on ‘Shameful’ Trump Indictment: ‘God and God Alone’ Can Save this Country

“God and God alone” can save the United States. That was the message from Rev. Franklin Graham on Friday morning following news of a New York grand jury moving to indict former President Donald Trump.

“It’s a shameful day for America as former President @realDonaldTrump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury,” Graham said in a statement posted to social media Friday morning, lambasting Democrats for weaponizing the legal system “for their political gain while ignoring the current Administration’s faults and deficiencies.”

“There’s only One who can save this country, and that is God and God alone,” Graham declared.

“Why should He even hear our prayers when we have turned our back on Him?” he asked. “But I’m going to keep praying that God will intervene and save this nation so we will continue to be that beacon of hope for this very dark world”:

Graham’s remarks came Friday morning, after news broke the night prior of a Manhattan grand jury voting to indict Trump in the case involving his alleged involvement in “hush money” paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

A spokesperson for Alvin Bragg’s office essentially confirmed the report, stating that the office had reached out to Trump’s lawyer to “coordinate his surrender” and arraignment. The arraignment date is still not publicly known, nor are the specific charges:

Trump released a lengthy statement after the news broke, contending Democrats are this time “weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President.”

“Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on. This is how Bragg spends his time!” Trump exclaimed.

Trump expressed confidence, however, that this “Witch-Hunt” will backfire “massively” on President Biden.

“The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here,” he wrote, adding that Republicans will remain united and defeat not only Bragg, but Biden and all other “Crooked Democrats” in the next election:

