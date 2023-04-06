The Trump indictment has encouraged local attorneys to find ways to use their prosecutorial power to investigate the Biden family business for wrongdoing, House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said Wednesday.

“I had two calls yesterday, one from a county attorney in Kentucky and one from a county attorney in Tennessee,” Comer told Fox News. “They were Republican, obviously, both states are heavily Republican. They want to know if there are ways they can go after the Bidens now.”

Comer explained that far-left Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s charges against former President Donald Trump, which many legal experts consider weak, have “opened a can of worms” and set a precedent on how political opponents are treated.

“They’ve set precedents now that we can’t go back on,” Comer said.

He also noted Republicans can expect more Democrat officials, incentivized by political gain, to target Republicans in the future.

“And now you’re going to start having ambitious political people like Alvin Bragg try to make a name for themselves and go after big pie-in-the-sky federal cases. And it’s just not a good path that we need to go forward on in our judiciary,” he said.

WATCH: Trump: “They Can’t Beat Us at The Ballot Box,” So Now They Try “The Law”

The Kentucky congressman is investigating Joe Biden and the Biden family for nine violations, including money laundering and wire fraud. The probe has involved subpoenaing bank records and requesting cooperation from family business associates. The probe has begun to deliver success.

Comer’s comments come after Trump was arraigned on Tuesday. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree Tuesday afternoon during his historic arraignment, which brought huge TV ratings.

As Breitbart News reported, television ratings of the Trump indictment soared to 10.2 during the middle of Tuesday’s workday, surpassing many of the most popular shows on television, including the average ratings of 2022 evening news (6.47), the 2023 Golden Globes (1.1), the 2023 Oscars (4.0), and Trump’s own Celebrity Apprentice’s best rating of 10.1 in its 2004/2005 season.

