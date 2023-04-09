It’s happened again. A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Pittsburgh on Saturday, the third time one of the company’s rail units has come adrift in eight weeks.

The empty five-car train derailed between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday morning in Pittsburgh’s West End, public safety officials detailed in a news release:

This morning, approximately five empty steel cars derailed near Pittsburgh. There is no hazardous material involved, and the cars are upright. There were no injuries reported. Norfolk Southern crews and contractors are on-site and have begun clearing the cars. To access the site, we may have to stage some equipment on nearby roads – we appreciate the community’s patience while this work happens.

Saturday’s incident comes about two months after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, about 50 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.

That derailment leaked hazardous chemicals and triggered an investigation of Norfolk Southern’s safety practices.

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern on March 31 on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency, alleging Norfolk Southern violated provisions within the Clean Water Act.

“When a Norfolk Southern train derailed last month in East Palestine, Ohio, it released toxins into the air, soil and water, endangering the health and safety of people in surrounding communities,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said at the time.