President Joe Biden on Friday signed an “environmental justice” order in the Rose Garden that gives the White House more ability to track the implementation of social justice policies throughout the administration.

The order will create a new Office of Environmental Justice within the administration to coordinate efforts across the government. The new office will require taxpayer-funded agencies to develop costly plans “to address the disproportionate impact of pollution and climate change on minority and tribal communities,” according to the New York Times.

Critics say the new office is just one more mechanism by which the federal government can enforce far-left ideological policies over Biden’s already struggling economy with systemic inflation.

“Will we preserve our planet for future generations?” Biden asked. “Under this order, environmental justice will become the responsibility of every single federal agency.”

Biden said the new office will be a “yes” to “following the science … And yes, we will include communities that have been denied basic security, basic dignity — having clean air [and] clean water.”

During Friday’s White House press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said “climate change” was the foremost crisis the nation faced. “When the president walked into the administration, climate change was one of the crises he felt he needed to deal with,” she said.

While Biden focuses on social justice, Biden’s economy is facing consistent inflation. Biden’s 40-year-high inflation, on average, cost American households an extra $5,200 last year, or $433 per month, according to Bloomberg.

Moreover, a recent Monmouth University poll found that American middle-class families, who are most likely to serve in the military and pay an overwhelming percentage of their income in federal taxes, believe they are not benefiting from the policies of the Biden administration.

Only 10 percent of Americans believe the middle class has benefited a lot from them, while 51 percent say the middle class has not benefited at all.